1,000 Pounds of Sculpted Butter on Display at State Fair of Texas

Check out this half-ton of artery-clogging goodness!

Next time you find yourself in the vicinity of Fair Park in Dallas and in need of a little butter, there’s a thousand pounds of it sitting in a glass case at the State Fair molded into a version of Big Tex.

Seriously though – that stuff ain’t gonna last forever and they have to do something with it after the Fair’s over. Maybe it’s time to break the world record for largest bucket of popcorn …