102-Year-Old Fulfills Bucket List Wish By Getting Arrested

She may be over a century old, but Edie Simms still has goals.

The St. Louis woman checked an unusual item off his bucket list when police arrested her . She had never sat in the back of a police car -- the result of good, cleaning living -- so cops were more than happy to oblige her, even putting her in handcuffs.

Simms says the experience was everything she could have hoped for and more. When asked if she enjoyed it, she replied, "Oh yes, handcuffs and all."

And the police certainly liked making her wish come true. "We're more than happy to do these type of things," said one officer. "We love it and we get more out of it than the seniors do."

And Simms used her moment in the sun to dispense some wisdom, which she has no doubt accrued during her 102 years on this earth. "Keep going, don't ever stop whatever it is you're doing and spend some time doing community service. Sometimes the person you reach out and touch is the only person that they will talk to in a day," she said.