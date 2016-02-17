11 People In Wichita Falls Who Have No Idea How To Drive [VIDEO]

It may be time for some of these drivers to go back to driver's education class. From running stop lights, to weaving into lanes, there're so many things they need to learn how to do better.

Think of all the bad drivers you've seen. It could be the person cutting you off as you're going down Kell. It could be the person running that red light on Fairway. It could be the speeder switching lanes on 287.

This video captured 11 of the worst drivers on the streets of Wichita Falls. There's definitely more of them out there, but not everyone has the camera behind them.