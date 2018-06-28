12-Year-Old Wichita Falls Boy Arrested After Allegedly Robbing 7-Eleven at Gunpoint

A 12-year-old Wichita Falls boy is in custody after allegedly robbing a local convenience store at gunpoint and firing shots in the neighborhood nearby early Thursday (6/28) morning.

According to police, the boy entered the 7-Eleven on Southwest Parkway and Fairway Blvd at about 2:30 a.m. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Following the robbery, police say a homeowner in the nearby neighborhood told them a child was knocking on doors stating he was a runaway and that he had a gun. Witnesses told police the boy seemed distraught and rode off on his bicycle toward Lake Wichita. Another call to police indicated there were possible gunshots in the area.

Wichita Falls police were able to locate the boy and take him into custody around 6:30 a.m. The boy has been charged with discharging a firearm in a municipality and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Other charges are pending.