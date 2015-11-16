16 Head of Cattle Killed in Truck Accident in Wichita Falls

An 18-wheeler overturned on Central Freeway just after 11:00 AM Monday morning killing 16 of the more than 50 head of cattle it was hauling.

The driver of the semi truck hauling the cattle served to avoid another accident causing the truck to overturn onto the shoulder.

One lane of traffic on Central Freeway near Hammon Road was closed for much of the afternoon as Wichita Falls police and firefighters worked to free the cattle from the trailer and keep them contained.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.