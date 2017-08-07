17-Year-Old Wichita Falls Boy Killed in Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating an accidental shooting at a local apartment complex that left a 17-year-old Wichita Falls resident dead.

Authorities received a call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon of a resident at Cedar Creek Apartments with a gunshot wound. At least four police units and two first responders arrived on-scene to find Brandon Rojas the victim of what authorities are investigating as an accidental shooting.

Rojas was reportedly talking when first responders arrived and told police he shot himself in the stomach area with a long rifle. Rojas was rushed to United Regional Hospital for surgery. Police announced Rojas had passed away from his injuries around 7:40 p.m.