19-Year-Old Remains Jailed in Murder of 17-Year-Old

The investigation into the murder on Saturday of a Wichita Falls High School student continues. 19-year-old Joshua Christopher Ray Cook is being held in the Wichita County Jail on $750,000 bond. His initial bond had been set at just $100,000, but was increased on Monday.

Wichita County deputies were called to the 2600 block of Hammon Ranch Road just before 7 am on Saturday. Cook made the 9-1-1 call and reportedly told the dispatcher he had shot 17-year-old Yajaira Garcia.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says when deputies arrived, Cook was still holding the handgun. Deputies ordered him to drop the weapon and Cook complied. He was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies found Garcia in a bar ditch nearby. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Cook and Garcia reportedly knew each other, but no details on the exact nature of the relationship have been revealed and no motive for the murder has been disclosed at this time.