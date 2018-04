The person who scored two million big ones during the Powerball drawing on March 17 has claimed their winnings.

The winner matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball number, which typically awards the winner $1 million. However, the person bought the Power Play option which doubled their winnings.

The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Central Freeway.

The claimant wisely chose to remain anonymous.