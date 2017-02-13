20 of the Most Bizarre, Unique and Frightening Valentine’s Day Gifts
Valentine's Day is that one day when it seems we all expect and adore any romantic notions of the heart and soul.
Below is a list of 20 Valentine's Day gifts one would surely never forget as they are obscure and not for the faint of heart. Everyone thinks they have a big heart. But are you willing to show it? And are you funny? I know humor is subjective, but I have a bunch of Valentine's Gifts that I would say are extremely funny and quite unique in every way possible.
- 1
Control-Your-Spouse Talking Remote
Why waste precious time and energy trying to control the thoughts and actions of your significant other when you can automate the process? Just push a button on the Control-Your-Man Talking Remote ($19.00) or the Control-Your-Woman Talking Remote ($19.00) and let it do it for you.cc
- 2
Bacon Jellybeans
If you think bacon is good with anything, these bacon jellybeans might be right up your alley. Bacon Jelly Beans ($6):
- 3
Underwear Built for Two
You know you’ve achieved true togetherness when the two of you squeeze into a single pair of underwear. Fundies ($18.94)have many advantages. Save money on laundry bills! Eliminate embarrassing “wanna do it?” conversations! And much, much more!
- 4
Kama Sutre Cookie Set
Perfect Valentine's Day gift for the husband or boyfriend in your life. "Bonkin Boscuits" ($9.42-$13.95), will bake up some sexy cookies for your next adult occasion and be one of the most unique gifts that is sure to surprise.
- 5
Let’s be ‘frankfurter’ Hot Dog Leash
Let’s be ‘frankfurter’ - this Hot Dog Leash ($11.99) from Kikkerland is truly adorable! Taking your pup out for some fun has never been a more mouthwatering experience. With a foam covered handle and a metal barrel hook, this tantilizing link-encased lead is sure to have your pup – and you – going mad for its sizzlin’ style!
- 6
Heart Gelatin Plastic Mold
Eat your Heart Out! This Heart Gelatin Plastic Mold ($24.99) is perfect for lovebirds, med school students, and aspiring cannibals.It measures 6" x 6-1/4" x 2-1/8" (15.2 cm x 15.9 x 5.4 cm) and recipes are included.
- 7
I Kissed A Republican/Democrat Chewing Gum
I Kissed A Republican/Democrat Chewing Gum ($1.99)
9
Morphsuit
Get a couple of these Morphsuits ($35) and get really weird on Valentine's Day!
- 9
My Fake Girlfriend
You needn’t worry if you feel lonely this Valentine’s Day, but don’t have time to find a date. In this digital world, a real person is no longer a prerequisite for a fleeting romance. The site’s package deals include daily comments on your Facebook timeline and, in the case of those committed, 30-day affairs, the obligatory relationship status change. If you’re just looking for a fling, that’s not a problem. To find out more about this service check out My Fake Girlfriend ($39)
- 10
Winking Ginger Cat Panties
Who wouldn't want a winking kitty on your underpants ($11.90) gift for Valentine's Day.
- 11
Brief Jerky Edible Underwear
Make Your Own Edible Brief Jerky Underwear ($)..check with your own local grocer
The brief-making process has 3 distinct steps. The first is seasoning some ground beef and creating your own sheets of soon-to-be pants jerky. Next, you carve up your meat sheets into distinct sections using a briefs template, adjusting some for sizing. Lastly — and this is the genius part — hook it all together with Slim Jim string, at which point you’ll have a pair of delicious undergarments your slim Jim is will be stoked to step into.
- 12
Toilet Paper Full of Love
Every time when your valentine will use this Toilet Paper Full of Love ($15.62), she/he will remember you. It is a unique and bizarre valentine gift.
- 13
Instant Love Inflatable Heart
If you are in the need of instant love buy the inflatable heart ($4.95) it is the most convenient, portable and unconditional form of love ever created.
- 14
Tunes for Two
The Headphone splitter ($11.95) lets two people listen to the same music source.
- 15
Heart -Shaped Sirloin
Only in Texas and one of a kind, Rancher's Reserve Heart- Shaped Sirloin ($23.78)
- 16
Your Very Own Heartbeat
Bring back the intimacy to long-distance relationships with Pillow Talk ($179), a wristband that picks up your heartbeat and sends it, in real time, to your loved one.They can listen to your heartbeat in your pillow and they can hear yours.
- 17
Edible Candy G-String And Bra
Indeed a true Valentine's night delight, the Edible Candy G-String and Bra ($19.95) is made of approximately 330 fruit-flavored candy pieces, and has just 60 calories so don't worry about it affecting the diet. He treats for dinner, you treat for dessert.
- 18
I Love Doo - Funny Doos
This is a whole new level of fake dog poo! Our new Funny Doos are a line of fake dog poop in different fun shapes. They look so realistic, and maybe seeing these silly new Funny Doos will inspire your dog to be more artistic and expressive in his doody-laying. If you're in love, nothing says how much you care like the "I Love You Doo" ($10-$15.99) shaped like a heart.
- 19
Instant Underwear
These underpants are conveniently compressed into a compact pellet. Just soak them with water momentarily and they'll loosen up so that you can pull them apart! And remember, it's better to have damp underpants than no underpants at all! Instant Underwear ($24.95)
- 20
His & Hers Bottle Opener
Set of two His & Hers Bottle Openers ($10.99) will open your bottle with the atomically parts **wink*wink**.