20 of the Most Spot-On Accurate #GrowingUpInTexas Tweets

The heat, football, Whataburger, horses, cities others haven't heard of... They're all there when you search the Twitter hashtag #GrowingUpInTexas.

Here we have compiled a collection of some of the most spot-on #GrowingUpInTexas tweets we could find. Had to scroll through A LOT of repeats about getting 3rd degree burns from the steering wheel, high school football, and praising Whataburger (Never had In-N-Out or White Castle before?) to end up with twenty tweets that no self-respecting Texan could argue with.