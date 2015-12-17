2015’s Top Google Searches Range From the Serious to the Sad

What exactly were people looking for this year?

Google is here to answer that very question. The search engine has come out with data breaking down what people searched for in 2015.

The big winner? Lamar Odom was the top trending search for the year among Americans the rest of the world. Interest in Odom spiked after he was found unconscious in a brothel back in October.

If you take a look at the above video, you're bound to come across a whole host of subjects that were big in the last year, but you may have forgotten about. So, enjoy this trip down memory lane as we say adios to 2015.