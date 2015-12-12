2015’s Best News Bloopers Are Reason to Celebrate

The end of the year brings a slew of best-of lists, but this worst-of compilation is what will send 2015 on a high note for you.

Yes, NewsBeFunny has come out with its look at the best TV news bloopers from the past year, which means it's a look at the best of worst screwups we've seen on-screen over the last 12 months.

It's all here -- flubbed words, accidental cursing, cases of the giggles, wacky weathermen, uncomfortable moments between anchors and hilarious comments from people being interviewed. There's so much stuff here that it's amazing it was somehow all jammed into 15 minutes.