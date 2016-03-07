Seeing as the Emmy awards rotate broadcast networks from year to year, it seemed likely that Jimmy Kimmel might suit up to host the awards once the wheel landed on ABC. Good guess, everyone! The network has officially confirmed that the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host will don his tux later this year.

Kimmel following last year’s FOX-ified Andy Samberg show had made the rounds in recent weeks, once again likely as one of the few in-house ABC stars equipped to host the 2016 Emmys. Given ABC’s official confirmtation, the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 18, while Kimmel had also previously hosted the 2012 awards.

Says ABC’s new head Channing Dungey:

Jimmy Kimmel is the consummate showman. With Kimmel at the helm, expect to be at the edge of your seat for a bigger, bolder, and better-than-ever Emmy event.

Added Kimmel himself:

I am excited to be hosting the Emmys again. I have a feeling I’m going to be great.

There’s still some time for TV to compete for the awards themselves, but who better to host the 2016 Emmys?