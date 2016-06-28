2016 Wichita Falls Art & Soul Festival in Pictures

This past weekend, Downtown Wichita Fall s turned into a local mecca for art and music at the 2016 Art & Soul Festival.

Indiana Avenue between 9th and 10th street was filled with live music, food vendors, artists, and artisans. Art lovers of all ages came to see the different booths, check out the local antique stores, and participate in chalk art and a community art project.

The event came to a close with a live musical performance from Malford Milligan and his band Big Cat. Proceeds from the event went to benefit Downtown Wichita Falls Development's preservation and renovation projects.

Check out the pictures from the event and make sure to be ready for some more Art & Soul next summer in Downtown Wichita Falls.