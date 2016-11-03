2016 World Series Recap: Cubs Win 1st World Series Since 1908

World Series MVP Ben Zobrist and catcher Miguel Montero drove in runs in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs edged the Indians, 8-7, to win their first championship since 1908 in Game 7 in Cleveland early Thursday morning.

The thrilling victory gave the star-crossed Chicago National League franchise its first World Series title since 1908.

Ahead 6-3 late, the Cubs gave up the lead when closer Aroldis Chapman allowed Brandon Guyer’s RBI double and Rajai Davis’ game-tying tying two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning.

After neither team scored in the ninth inning, a 17-minute rain delay before the top of the 10th provided additional drama in the extremely close seven-game series.

Zobrist’s double off Bryan Shaw scored Albert Almora Jr. with the go-ahead run in the 10th. Montero followed with a run-scoring single to provide vital insurance.

Davis’ RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th gave Cleveland hope, but Chicago’s Mike Montgomery got Michael Martinez on a ground ball to third baseman Kris Bryant that ended the game, the series and the Cubs’ historic drought.

Chapman got the win in relief. Shaw took the loss.

Dexter Fowler led off the game for Chicago with a homer off Indians’ starter Corey Kluber. David Ross and Javier Baez also went yard for the Cubs.

As a result of the win, Chicago manager Joe Maddon and team president Theo Epstein cemented their status among the Windy City’s sports greats.

Cleveland lost the last two games at home and continued without a world championship since 1948. They were also eliminated in extra-innings in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series against the Marlins.