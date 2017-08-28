Views From the 2017 Hotter’N Hell Hundred Start and Finish Line Village [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

Over the last few days more than 10,000 cyclists and runners visited our fair city for the 36th annual Hotter'N Hell Hundred . From the opening of the Consumer Show on Thursday to the final podium presentation for the United States Cycling Federation ’s Criterium Races on Sunday, it was a big weekend for runners and cyclists.

While the weather was a little cooler than normal, we didn’t hear anyone complaining. In fact, we’re pretty sure several participants set personal records for their event from the 10k to the 100 mile road course, to the off road races on the Wee-Chi-Tah trail.

When we weren’t busy broadcasting from the Starting Line or welcoming riders back from the Finish Line Stage we managed to capture some video and images from this weekend’s event. Watch the video above and scroll through the photo galleries below.

2017 Hotter'N Hell Hundred Start

2017 Hotter'N Hell Hundred Finish Line Village

Where exactly does the Hotter'N Hell 100-mile course go?

Cheyenne Oldham Wuthrich recorded her ride on Strava and shared it with us. From the look of things, it seems she had a great time! If you've never seen the full 100-mile course, be sure to watch this.

Hotter'N Hell Hundred 100-mile course (Cheyenne Wuthrich via Strava)

Congratulations to the Hotter’N Hell Hundred organizers, volunteers, and riders for a job well done. We’re already looking forward to next year!