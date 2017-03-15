These places are channeling the luck of the Irish.

WalletHub has come out with its list of the best cities for St. Patrick's Day in 2017. The rankings were created by analyzing 16 factors in four different categories -- St. Patrick’s Day Traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and St. Patrick’s Day Weather.

The number one city? Buffalo, followed by Madison, Wisc. and Boston, a city as synonymous with the Irish as Dublin.

10 Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day

Buffalo Madison, Wisc. Boston Cedar Rapids, Iowa Worcester, Mass Pittsburgh Akron, Ohio Tampa Philadelphia Cleveland

And while the fine citizens of these cities are bound to have a rollicking good time this St. Patrick's Day, there are some locales whose residents day will peak with a bowl of Lucky Charms. We're talking, of course, about the worst cities for St. Patrick's Day, which this year has a rather Golden State flavor, with

10 Worst Cities for St. Patrick's Day