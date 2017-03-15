2017’s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Will Leave You Green With Envy
These places are channeling the luck of the Irish.
WalletHub has come out with its list of the best cities for St. Patrick's Day in 2017. The rankings were created by analyzing 16 factors in four different categories -- St. Patrick’s Day Traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and St. Patrick’s Day Weather.
The number one city? Buffalo, followed by Madison, Wisc. and Boston, a city as synonymous with the Irish as Dublin.
10 Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day
- Buffalo
- Madison, Wisc.
- Boston
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Worcester, Mass
- Pittsburgh
- Akron, Ohio
- Tampa
- Philadelphia
- Cleveland
And while the fine citizens of these cities are bound to have a rollicking good time this St. Patrick's Day, there are some locales whose residents day will peak with a bowl of Lucky Charms. We're talking, of course, about the worst cities for St. Patrick's Day, which this year has a rather Golden State flavor, with
10 Worst Cities for St. Patrick's Day
- Palmdale, Calif.
- Santa Ana, Calif.
- San Bernardino, Calif.
- Miramar, Fla.
- Lancaster, Calif.
- Oakland
- Mesquite, Tex.
- Pomona, Calif.
- Grand Prairie, Tex.
- Anaheim