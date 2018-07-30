Wichita Falls 2018 Animania Takes Over the MPEC For Some Epic Cosplay

Animania, one of my favorite events, returned to Wichita Falls this past weekend and it was bigger and better than ever.

I am a huge nerd and I'm not afraid to admit it. I love stuff like this. I may not be able to recognize every character in the gallery below, but I did recognize a few. I love to see the 90's Power Rangers are still the best Power Rangers. Also, glad to see some Overwatch Cosplay in there. I am addicted to that game still and play it on a daily basis.

My actual favorite part of Animania is all the artists that come out to show off their work. It could be video games, comics, movies, tv shows, or anime. Honestly, anything could be at those booths and I definitely walked away with a lot. I got a lot of Green Ranger stuff myself, don't argue with me, he is the best. Got a nice Godzilla print and some Overwatch stuff. The highlight of the art was these Overwatch Pinup prints I got, which you can see below. Yes, those are going in my bedroom. Judge me all you want.

