2018 Emmys Opening + Monologue Falls Flat With Bland Political Pandering: Watch

Hosts of the 70th Emmy awards Michael Che and Colin Jost tackled diversity, #MeToo, Netflix and Roseanne in their opening monologue.

The show opened with a musical number kicked off by Che and Jost's SNL cast members Keenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon who remarked at the diverse pool of nominees at this year's awards.

"This year's Emmy Awards has the most diverse group of nominees in Emmy history," Thompson said. "Yes indeedy. One step closer to a black 'Sheldon.' I'm going to go ahead and say it. We solved it."

The pair then began to sing "we solved it" as they were joined by Kristen Bell and Tituss Burgess who sang about how the #MeToo movement had been solved and then by Ricky Martin , John Legend , RuPaul and a group they called the "one of each dancers."

Andy Samberg then descended onto the stage on a crescent moon prop and asked if he could join the song as a straight white man.

"You can't be a part of this," McKinnon replied.

Che and Jost then took the stage where they acknowledged television has always had a diversity problem, noting ER never featured any Filipino nurses.

"I mean, have you been to a hospital," Che said.

Che went on to joke about an all-white reboot of FX's Atlanta titled 15 Minutes Outside of Atlanta about white women who call the police on the cast of the show.

They also addressed the #MeToo movement, as Che remarked they were here to honor "the many many people in Hollywood who haven't been caught yet," while Jost noted the crowd would be allowed to drink alcohol in their seats at this year's awards.

Jost sarcastically remarked that the ability to "lose their inhibitions at a work function" was exactly what Hollywood actors need.

He also touched on the influx of sexual assault accusations in Hollywood, while noting Netflix shows were nominated for the most awards.

"If you're a network executive that's probably the scariest thing you could possibly hear, except that Ronan Farrow is on the line," Jost said

The hosts then discussed shows that had been saved from cancellation, including Brooklyn 99 and Last Man Standing before taking aim at Roseanne Barr.

"Roseanne was canceled by herself, but picked up by white nationalists," Che said.

They then marveled at Laurie Metcalf for being nominated for appearance on the show after the controversy.

