The biggest night in TV has arrived with the 2018 Emmys . Saturday Night Live ‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che are hosting the 70th annual awards show, honoring the best in TV. With the Creative Arts Emmys already making history last weekend , with four black actors sweeping the guest categories for the first time, we’re excited to see what tonight brings.

Even though Game of Thrones was out of the race last year, the series’ penultimate season garnered the most nominations out of any show this year (22!), while Westworld , SNL , and The Handmaid’s Tale were close behind. And with Veep out of the running this year due to hiatus , will Atlanta and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have a shot at the biggest prizes? Follow along as we update the winners live throughout the night. See the full list of winners and nominees below!

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones – WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown – WINNER

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans – WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Anne Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld – WINNER

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklange, Game of Thrones – WINNER

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbor, Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Jeremy Podeswa, Game of Thrones - “The Dragon and the Wolf”

Alan Taylor, Game of Thrones - “Beyond the Wall”

Jason Bateman, Ozark - “The Toll”

Daniel Sackheim, Ozark - “Tonight We Improvise”

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things - “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Stephan Daldry, The Crown - “”Paterfamilias” – WINNER

Kari Skogland, The Handmaid’s Tale - “After”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones - “The Dragon and the Wolf”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve - “Nice Face”

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things - “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Joel Fields, Joe Weisberg, The Americans - “Start” – WINNER

Peter Morgan, The Crown - “Mystery Man”

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale - “June”

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthuiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry - WINNER

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - WINNER

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry - WINNER

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta - “FUBU”

Hiro Murai, Atlanta - “Teddy Perkins”

Bill Hader, Barry - “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Jesse Peretz, GLOW - “Pilot”

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley - “Initial Coin Offering”

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory - “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - “Pilot” - WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta - “Alligator Man”

Stefani Robinson, Atlanta - “Barbershop

Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry - “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Liz Sarnoff, Barry - “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley - “Fifty-One Percent”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - “Pilot” - WINNER

Outstanding Limited Series

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order: Truce Crime

Regina King, Seven Seconds – WINNER

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemmons, Black Mirror “USS Callister”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles, J esus Christ Superstar Live

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever, Godless – WINNER

Letitia Wright, Black Museum: Black Mirror

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless – WINNER

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski, J esus Christ Superstar Live

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Ryan Murphy, Versace - “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” – WINNER

Craig Zisk, The Looming Tower - “9/11"

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series

Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus, American Vandal - “Clean Up”

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, Versace - “House By the Lake”

David Lynch, Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

William Bridges, Charlie Brooker, USS Callister ( Black Mirror ) – WINNER

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show