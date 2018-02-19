Everything You Need to Know About the Wichita Falls St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival

It’s one of our favorite downtown Wichita Falls events, the big St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival. You don’t even have to be Irish to enjoy it, they let everyone in. Even Oklahomans! So come on down!

The St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival will be held on Saturday March 17th in downtown Wichita Falls at the corner of 8th and Indiana, that’s on 8th street between Big Blue and the Farmers Market.

8th and Indiana - Downtown Wichita Falls (Click to view map)

Being a St. Patrick’s Day festival, you know there will be some traditional Irish music. This year provided by Martin Byrnes and Murty Ryan from Ireland.

Martin has been here before and the crowds really enjoyed his performance.

As frequently happens, these downtown festivals take on an international flavor with more main stage entertainment from Andy Frasco, and headliner Del Castillo!

Recipients of multiple awards, like the SXSW/Austin Music Album of the Year in 2002, ASCAP’s Best Independent Group of the Year in 2005 and many more, Del Castillo blends Rock, Latin, Blues and World music into a sound all their own.

There will also be a couple of bands playing inside the Iron Horse Pub -- A.A. Bottom and Sunny Ledfurd.

The family-friendly events and activities for the kids kick off at 2:00 p.m. and the music continues on into the evening with Del Castillo finishing up around 10:30.

St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Fest music lineup

Of course, there will be plenty to eat and drink throughout the afternoon and evening.

Getty Images

So, dig through your closets and find something green to wear, polish up your goofy Irish accent, and get ready for a great time at the Wichita Falls St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival.

Wichita Falls St. Patrick's Day Downtown Street Festival (Photos: Dave Diamond/Townsquare Media)