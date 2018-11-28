2019 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

The Professional Wrestling Hal of Fame has announced the wrestlers that will be joining its hallowed halls in 2019.

Earlier tonight during a Facebook Live video, Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame President Johnny Mantell announced the 2019 inductees. Next year's inductee class includes several wrestlers that have been criminally excluded from the WWE's Hall of Fame, Owen Hart and the Midnight Express.

Hart's widow Martha continues to blame the WWE for her husband's death and refuses to let the company use his likeness in action figures & video games or even induct him into the Hall of Fame to prevent the company from making money on him. During his induction into the WWE's Hall of Fame, Mark Henry openly pleaded with Martha to allow her late-husband to be inducted. Thankfully, the PWHF is righting that wrong and giving Hart his due recognition.

On the tag team side, the Midnight Express, widely considered to be one of the greatest tag teams of all time, is being inducted next year. Not included in the WWE HoF, likely due to their absence from WWE's history, the original incarnation of Dennis Condrey and Randy Rose, and Condrey's best-known Express partner Bobby Eaton will be the members inducted. Absent from the announcement are Condrey's replacement Stan Lane and the manager of the Midnight Express, Jim Cornette.

The 2019 Inductees

Pioneer Division – Charlie Fox, Baron Michele Leone

Television Era – Lord James Blears, Abdulla the Butcher

Modern Era – Ronnie Garvin, Owen Hart

Territory/Journeyman/Colleague Division – Bob Roop

International Division- Gory Guerrero

Ladies Division – Beverly “the Hammer” Shade, Ann Laverne

Referee Division – Johnny “Red Shoes" Duggan

Executive Division - Wally Karbo

Tag Team – The Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey, Randy Rose & Bobby Eaton)

