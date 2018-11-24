21-year-old Man Charged in Kidnapping, Rape of Teen

It’s story that sounds like an episode of cop drama. A 21-year-old man used a dating app to lure a teen to a meeting, then kidnaps the girl and takes her to an apartment, where she is repeatedly raped by several men.

But it’s not at all a work of fiction. Fox 6-Milwaukee reports the horrible events unfolded in Milwaukee, WI on November 11. The man accused of luring and then kidnapping the teen is identified as Davoncia McAfee. McAfee used the dating app Tagged to lure the 19-year-old victim to a meeting place. Once the victim was in McAfee’s car, another man wrapped his arm around the girls face and placed a gun at the back of her neck.

The teen was taken to an apartment complex where prosecutors say multiple men spent at least five hours repeatedly raping the victim. McAfee admitted to driving at least five other victims to the location. He is held on $100,000 bond.