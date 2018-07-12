25 Charged in Wichita Falls, Vernon Drug Conspiracy

A years-long and large-scale sting operation has led to the arrest of twenty-two individuals, many from Vernon, TX, in what is described in a press release from Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, as a “collaborative effort” by the Safe Streets Task Force, including agents and officers from the FBI and Wichita Falls Police Department. All are accused of intent to distribute methamphetamine. In total, 38 individuals have been indicted by a grand jury in two sepearate indictments.

The list of the accused in custody:

Floyd Raymond Richardson, 48, Vernon, Texas

Wayland Brent Ballard, 51, Vernon, Texas

Brad Deshaun White, 40, Dallas, Texas

Christopher Davis, 38, Dallas, Texas

Virginia Ann White, 66, Vernon, Texas

Teasie Winnell Scott, 49, Vernon, Texas

Terry Lamar Murray, 35, Vernon, Texas

John Dupree Wesley, 31, Vernon, Texas

Djuanna Kyvon Newman, 32, Vernon, Texas

Chadrick Deshawn McBride, 39, Vernon, Texas

Galvin Lamar Daniels, also known as “G”, age 33, Vernon, Texas

Demarcus Anatanya Madison, also known as “Chastie”, 40, Abilene, Texas

Shelby Breanna Funk, 24, Dallas, Texas

Christian Joseph Chavez, also known as “Shrek”, 34, Wichita Falls, Texas

Adam Domingo Garcia, 49, Vernon, Texas

Lonta Hobbs, 34, Clarksville, Texas

Chmira Denise Williams, 28, Wichita Falls, Texas

Candace Rebecca Rodgers, 25, Wichita Falls, Texas

Jacinda Renee Burris, 30, Iowa Park, Texas

Addis Scales, 37, Wichita Falls, Texas

Alvin Gerald Travis, 67, Vernon, Texas (Transient)

Amber Dawn Hatcher, 37, Electra, Texas

“The arrests today mark the culmination of several years’ worth of hard work, dedication, and cooperation between federal, state, and local authorities in an effort to fight the trafficking of methamphetamine that destroys lives and families in our communities throughout the Northern District of Texas,” stated U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “Today, the FBI, working with its local, state and federal law enforcement partners dealt an unrelenting blow to those individuals and groups that have profited from the distribution of illegal drugs and threatened the safety of the Wichita Falls and Vernon communities,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent-in-Charge, Eric K. Jackson.

Three of the twenty-five named in the first indictment still have their indictments sealed and their names were redacted from the press release.

A second indictment was handed down against the following individuals:

Lawrence Martin Boone,

Alicia Lane Murfield,

Ashleh Dawn Bowen,

Charles Cheatle,

Allyssa Marie Curry (a.k.a. Allyssa Marie Rogers),

Alexis Leigh Deleon,

Brandon Shane Eustice,

Michael David House,

Michael Steven Mello,

Justin Brian Onstead,

Jason Alan Smith,

Timothy Wayne Tatum



According to the second indictment at least eight weapons were seized as well.

According to the press release:

Most of the defendants arrested will make their initial appearances in federal court in Wichita Falls on Friday, July 13, 2018, before United States Magistrate Judge Hal R. Ray, Jr.

According to the complaint, the defendants engaged in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine throughout Vernon, Wichita Falls, Dallas, and Fort Worth, Texas. The complaint further alleges that from approximately September 2014 through December 2017, the defendants conspired together, and with others, to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

As alleged in the complaint, as part of the conspiracy, its members had a fluid hierarchy that evolved over time. As some members were arrested or otherwise temporarily unavailable, other members took over the receipt and delivery of methamphetamine. Additionally, some of the money derived from the sale and distribution of methamphetamine would be used to purchase additional quantities of methamphetamine.

A federal criminal complaint is a written statement of the essential facts of the offense charged. A defendant is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the court after a review of the federal sentencing guidelines and factors unique to the case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.