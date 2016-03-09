Money -- it's one of the most important things in life. You may not need a ton of it to be happy, but unless you're content calling a cave your home and living off the trees around you, you definitely need some of it.

One of life's vexing questions is how do you get money. You can wait out the rich uncle on life support, win the lottery or start a Ponzi scheme. All are terrible ideas, which is why it's a smart idea to land a job that pays well.

That's where Glassdoor comes in. The employment website has released its list of the 25 highest paying jobs in America. While being sick can be costly in this country with a dicey healthcare system, being the one who treats the sick can be rewarding. Physician leads the way, with a median base salary of $180,000, while no one can object to the greenbacks a lawyer pulls in -- that's a median base salary of $144,500.

You can see the top 10 below. Some jobs tied in the amount of money, but are considered higher paying because there are more job openings in that occupation. It's also worth noting the list was created "based on people with these jobs who have shared their salaries on Glassdoor over the past year," which means "Hollywood A-lister who hasn't had a hit since the turn of the millennium," "overpaid athlete who sat out the whole season with an ankle injury" and "reality star with no discernible skill" did not make the cut.

1. Physician - $180,000

2. Lawyer - $144,500

3. Research & Development Manager - $142,120

4. Software Development Manager - $132,000

5. Pharmacy Manager - $130,000

6. Strategy Manager - $130,000

7. Software Architect - $128,250

8. Integrated Circuit Designer Engineer - $127,500

9. IT Manager - $120,000

10. Solutions Architect - $120,000

The top 25 is loaded with "manager" positions. In fact, there are a total of 14 vocations with that word in the title, which means while we may not actually knows what a strategy manager is we certainly wouldn't mind being one.