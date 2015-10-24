4 Dead, 34 Injured After Car Slams Into Crowd at Oklahoma State Homecoming Parade [UPDATED]

UPDATE (10/26/15 10:15 AM): Police have identified the child and other victims killed in the crash. The suspects attorney says that she suffers from mental illness and does not believe she was drunk. CLICK HERE TO READ THE LATEST.

UPDATE (10/24/15 7:05 PM): Authorities are reporting that 34 people are now injured and a fourth victim has died. A 2-year-old child passed away at OU Medical Center.

The child was one of the eight victims brought to OU Medical Center— four children and three adults are still in the hospital.

Original story:

Three people were killed and 22 injured Saturday after a car crashed into a crowd of spectators during the Oklahoma State University homecoming parade.

Witnesses say that "people were flying everywhere" after the vehicle slammed into the crowd at a very high rate of speed.

Stillwater police say the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Adacia Chambers, has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Adacia Chambers

Capt. Kyle Gibbs said Chambers' sedan crashed into the unoccupied motorcycle of an officer who was working security at the route, then into the crowd of people.

Gibbs says eight of the 22 injured were airlifted to hospitals with critical injuries.

The university released a statement on Twitter expressing their condolences:

OSU's game against Kansas Saturday will be played as scheduled.