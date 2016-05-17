3 Girls Suspended by Vernon ISD for Locker Room Video
Three eighth grade girls were suspended by Vernon ISD for three days after posting a video online of themselves dancing in the locker room.
Even though the girls were fully-clothed and were all willing participants in the video, their parents were told they had “committed a state jail felony” for filming the short clip on a mobile device.
The parents of the girls say they were denied due process and have filed a lawsuit against the school district that states: "this is a suit for injunctive relief from disciplinary action implemented by the school district in a manner that is inconsistent with state law and district policy."