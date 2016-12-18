3-Year-Old Boy Killed in Arkansas Road Rage Shooting

A 3-year-old boy was killed during a road rage shooting in Little Rock, AK, the second child killed in the city in such a way in the past two months.

The boy was out shopping with his grandmother in southwest Little Rock when the shooting occurred. Yahoo News reports that the grandmother was stopped at a stop sign when a driver behind her, reportedly frustrated with a perceived delay at the sign, stepped out of his vehicle, an older black Chevy Impala, and opened fire on the car, hitting the boy once. The grandmother drove off and called police from a shopping center. When police arrived, the child was still alive, but passed away at the hospital later.

Police have said that they do not believe the shooter knew the grandmother or child, and simply opened fire out anger. Authorities are uncertain if this incident is related to another shooting in the city last month where a 2-year-old girl was killed when another driver pulled along side her family's vehicle and opened fire. Police Chief Kenton Buckner spoke out about the shootings, saying they have greatly affected his officers and community because the victims were innocents who couldn't protect themselves,