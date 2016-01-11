HOUSTON (AP) — Four defendants accused of robbing a Houston restaurant on New Year's Day and killing a man are scheduled to appear in court Monday. The Houston Chronicle reports that 20-year-old Tiala Alexander, 18-year-old Telavell Coleman, 19-year-old Dadriana Holmes and 18-year-old Enzo Ubadimma are charged with capital murder.

The victim, Herman Ray Browning, Jr., was dining with his family at a west Houston Vietnamese restaurant, Huong Giang Hue, when two unidentified gunmen grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the register. They then forced employees and patrons to lie on the floor. As suspects began to take items from customers, Browning reportedly stood up and was shot in the chest. He died at the scene. They were arrested Thursday and are being held without bond.