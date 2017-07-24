5 Reasons You Should NEVER Move to Wichita Falls

2

What can you get in Wichita Falls you can’t get elsewhere?

This isn’t your food-chain hamburger. Willie says to, “Wrap your lips around a Wet Willie Burger,” and we couldn’t agree more. Famous for ‘Willie’s Psycho Burger Challenge’ and down-home service, this barbeque and burger joint is exclusive to Wichitans. Willie's Place has even been featured on a TV show.

One of our oldest and most admired Mexican food hotspots. You haven’t lived until you’ve tried a Red Taco from Wichita Falls’ very own Casa Mañana, named one of the best Mexican food destinations in all of Texas. The aroma can be smelled for blocks while downtown and the atmosphere whisks you away to a small Mexico resort. Be careful not to get full on the delicious hot sauce while you wait for your meal.

Ambience, friendly service and, oh yeah, did I mention Dr Pepper pulled pork cali tacos? This eclectic menu is enough to make your mouth water due to some devoted owners willing to travel and find the handpicked menu for Wichita Falls natives.

Care for a tasty burger and a signature drink from your car? Bar L Drive Inn is THE birthplace of the locally loved Red Draw. Pour a few ounces of tomato juice in any beer and add some hot sauce or lemon for taste.

Wichita Falls must have found the luck of the Irish with Iron Horse Pub. Live and local bands make this their venue while the Guinness never stops flowing. Pub-style enjoyment is rare in north Texas and we are sure happy we have it to add to our cultured home.