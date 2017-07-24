5 Reasons You Should NEVER Move to Wichita Falls
People do things a little different in the city of Wichita Falls. If we're being honest, making this a permanent home isn't for everyone. Here are five reasons you should NEVER move to Wichita Falls.
- 1
Sports Never EndWhether you punt, spike or drive the ball, Wichita Falls has far too many sporting options.
If you’re hands-on, the city offers softball, kickball, volleyball, basketball, soccer and flag football through leagues. Rather watch from the sidelines? The Wichita Falls Nighthawks arena football team goes head-to-head while we enjoy from the comfortable seating at Kay-Yeager Coliseum. Need more intensity? Red River Roller Derby gives it to you. You only need to decide if you’re an Iron Maiden or a Rink Reaper. Want to roll instead of throw? The Skate Park encourages adults and kids to grind until their content every day of the week.
- 2
Food Choices Are Way Too VersatileIf variety isn't your thing, you'll want to stay away from Wichita Falls.
What can you get in Wichita Falls you can’t get elsewhere?
This isn’t your food-chain hamburger. Willie says to, “Wrap your lips around a Wet Willie Burger,” and we couldn’t agree more. Famous for ‘Willie’s Psycho Burger Challenge’ and down-home service, this barbeque and burger joint is exclusive to Wichitans. Willie's Place has even been featured on a TV show.
One of our oldest and most admired Mexican food hotspots. You haven’t lived until you’ve tried a Red Taco from Wichita Falls’ very own Casa Mañana, named one of the best Mexican food destinations in all of Texas. The aroma can be smelled for blocks while downtown and the atmosphere whisks you away to a small Mexico resort. Be careful not to get full on the delicious hot sauce while you wait for your meal.
Ambience, friendly service and, oh yeah, did I mention Dr Pepper pulled pork cali tacos? This eclectic menu is enough to make your mouth water due to some devoted owners willing to travel and find the handpicked menu for Wichita Falls natives.
Care for a tasty burger and a signature drink from your car? Bar L Drive Inn is THE birthplace of the locally loved Red Draw. Pour a few ounces of tomato juice in any beer and add some hot sauce or lemon for taste.
Wichita Falls must have found the luck of the Irish with Iron Horse Pub. Live and local bands make this their venue while the Guinness never stops flowing. Pub-style enjoyment is rare in north Texas and we are sure happy we have it to add to our cultured home.
Just to name a few.
- 3
Kids of All Ages Are SpoiledIt’s true. There is just too much for kids to do in Wichita Falls.
Urban Air Trampoline Park puts a smile on the faces of kids and adults alike. Not to mention kids can play arcade games, laser tag, roller rink, go-kart races, baseball cages, and miniature golf and bumper boats all from one place at the newly owned and renovated Family Fun Zone. Those Call of Duty fans can enjoy a friendly game of paintball at Field of Honor or even visit the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Rumor has it, Coyote Ranch Resort will soon have an “Escape Room” beginning in August.
- 4
Trouble Deciding Between TunesHate the ambience of music in real-time with your meal or drink? Then Wichita Falls is not for you.
There is no shortage of artists or genres with live music from the light tunes of Ganache Cupcake Lounge to 8th Street Coffee House. Enjoy a free arcade in a laid back atmosphere? The Deep End puts on shows from various genres. Prefer your musical inspiration under a starry night sky? P2-The Deuce and The Yard Food Truck Park's tunes can be appreciated for blocks during their outside performances. Had enough shower singing and think you’re ready to be a performer? Krank It Karaoke Kafe lets you steal the spotlight.
- 5
Tortured With the OutdoorsThe plethora of outdoor activities to choose from in The Falls is just too much to handle.
With 37 parks and the iconic four-tier falls, you’ll never run out of reasons to be outside. Walking trails, groundhogs to view from their enclosure and when we need to beat the heat, Castaway Cove is only a splash away. You can even enjoy the outdoors with your wet-nosed pal at the off-leash dog park, fly your model airplane at the RC airpark, rent a stand up paddle board for the day, or just enjoy a simple family picnic - all at Lake Wichita Park. And don't forget, kids 16 and under fish for free at the South Weeks Park pond stocked with fish big enough to catch and eat!