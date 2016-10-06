6-Year-Old Boy’s Superhero Funeral Is Sweetly Tragic

A boy who died after being shot when a gunman opened fire at a South Carolina school last week got a most appropriate sendoff.

Jacob Hall, 6, passed away Sunday after last week's shooting in the town of Townville and was honored with a superhero-themed visitation on Tuesday. Thousands showed up to pay their respects, with several people dressed as superheroes. They were also encouraged to wear the costumes at his funeral, which took place Wednesday.

Jacob was dressed as Batman. "We're not here to mourn his death," said his uncle, Johnny Bridges. "We're here to celebrate his life. That's why we're wearing our shirts in memorial of him."

Jacob's mother, Renae Hall, said paying tribute to her son with superheroes only makes sense because he identified with them. "He loved anything to do with goodness," she said. "He loved anything to do with being able to help somebody. That's why I say Jacob was going to make a difference and he still is going to make a difference."

The 14-year-old shooter is now looking at multiple murder charges, since he was also charged with the murder of his father.