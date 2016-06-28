7-11 Robbed for Second Time in Just 2 Days

7-11 on Northwest Fwy at City View Dr
Image: Google Maps

Thieves have struck again at the 7-11 on Northwest Freeway at City View Drive.  WFPD says the latest robbery occurred just after midnight last night.  The white male suspect entered the store and pointed a gun at the clerk.  The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarette lighters.  The clerk told police he got in to a white 4-door car with someone else and sped away.  Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.  As always you can remain anonymous.

