The Controversial 84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial: Watch
Of all the many Super Bowl commercials that aired tonight, one that immediately took the Internet by storm — and briefly shut down the brand's website — was that of 84 Lumber, the "nation’s leading privately held building materials & services supplier to professional contractors & build-it-yourselfers."
The rather timely ad, which focuses on "a mother & daughter’s symbolic journey toward becoming legal American citizens," immediately caused a stir across social media. And, according to the brand, the full version of the commercial, called The Entire Journey, "contains content deemed too controversial for the original ad and banned from broadcast."
What do you think of the full 5 minute ad? Watch above.
