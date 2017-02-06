The Controversial 84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Of all the many Super Bowl commercials that aired tonight , one that immediately took the Internet by storm — and briefly shut down the brand's website — was that of 84 Lumber , the "nation’s leading privately held building materials & services supplier to professional contractors & build-it-yourselfers."

The rather timely ad, which focuses on "a mother & daughter’s symbolic journey toward becoming legal American citizens," immediately caused a stir across social media. And, according to the brand, the full version of the commercial, called The Entire Journey , "contains content deemed too controversial for the original ad and banned from broadcast."

What do you think of the full 5 minute ad? Watch above.

