9-Year-Old Boy Facing Sexual Harassment Charges For Writing Love Note

This story perfectly sums up how ridiculous schools have gotten since we were kids.

A 9-year-old fourth grader in Hillsborough County, Florida was sent to the principal's office recently, and threatened with sexual harassment charges because he gave a girl in his class a love note.

He drew a heart on a piece of notebook paper, wrote "I like you" in the middle, and things like, "I like your eyes because they sparkle like diamonds." But the girl wasn't interested.

Other kids found out about the note and started teasing the kid saying he wanted to see her naked. That's when the principal got involved, and told the kid he can't send, "unwanted" love letters. And if he does it again, they'll file sexual harassment charges.

The school has a policy against passing notes because they can cause disruptions, but the kid's mom still thinks this is a massive overreaction. "My nine-year-old doesn't even know what sexual harassment means," she said.