99-Year-Old Gets Arrested to Polish Off Bucket List

It was a trip to the slammer nearly a century in the making.

A woman in the Netherlands who's nearly 100 years old notched one of the more unusual items off her bucket list recently by getting arrested.

The police department in the town of Nijmegen-Zuid provided some really civic service by agreeing to cuff the lady and haul her downtown before posting some of the photos of the delighted woman on Facebook.

We doubt they tossed her into an interrogation room and played "good cop bad cop" while questioning her about where she was on the night of the 17th, but the point was probably still made.