‘A Christmas Vacation’ Tribute Display in Texas Led to a 911 Call

So you wanted to be like Clark Griswald?

It's that time of year where the Christmas lights start going up and we all have that one neighbor that wants to be the next Clark Griswald. Screw the electricity bill, it's Christmas time. Over in Austin, Texas Chris Heerlein literally put Clark Griswald on his roof. The iconic scene where he is hanging off the side hanging lights.

Chris is trying to win the neighborhood light display contest, but he probably gave someone a heart attack over the weekend. Someone thought that was a real person and came to the rescue. They also called 911 to let them know about the situation. Chris has decided to put up a sign to let people know driving by that Clark is not a real person.