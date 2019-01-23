A Family’s Nest Security Camera Warned of a Nuclear Attack After Being Hacked

There are some cruel, cruel people in this world.

Someone hacked into a San Francisco family’s Nest security camera and transmitted a fake broadcast from the Emergency Alert System.

The “alert” claimed that North Korea had launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles at the United States and that the U.S. had launched a counter-attack. According to the message, the missiles were headed to Los Angeles, Chicago and somewhere in Ohio.

As you would imagine, the family panicked. They were eventually able to figure out it was a hoax and after contacting Nest, they were told that there were reports from other customers who had also been hacked – yet they didn’t bother to inform customers of the issue.