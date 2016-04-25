A Naked Man Went Shopping at Walmart in Wichita Falls

We've all seen the pictures of ' People Of Walmart .' They usually involve someone wearing something extremely bizarre while shopping at one of the stores around the country. One Wichita Falls man decided to take his People of Walmart game to another realm on Monday, and it ended up with the police getting a call.

Wichita Falls Police were called to the Walmart on Lawrence Road early Monday (April 25) to deal with a man who was apparently in the market for a new outfit.

Police say that the man was fully clothed when he came into the store, but after browsing through the clothing section, he decided to change into something new. He had removed all his clothes but hadn't put the new ones on yet when he was seen.

Police issued the man a citation, but no arrest was actually made. No official statement has been issued in regards to which set of clothes he actually left the store wearing.