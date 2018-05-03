New and Exciting Business Comes to Downtown: The Voice of Wichita Falls

This week on the Voice of Wichita Falls, Henry Florsheim and myself are joined by Michael Olaya, CEO of Dexter Learning. Dexter Learning is a new tech company that is calling downtown Wichita Falls home.

The discussion centers around how we can create, attract and retain a workforce with the digital and technical skills we need right here in Wichita Falls.

Also joining us is Bryant Vergara, a software engineer who just joined the team at Dexter as the Chief Technology Officer and lead software developer. Bryant explains why what's happening in Wichita Falls helped him decide this is the city for him.

ABOUT THE SHOW

The Voice of Wichita Falls, hosted by Mike Hendren and Henry Florsheim, President/CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, is a new weekly program featuring local guests and topics such as the economy of Wichita Falls, growth, development, and where we are headed as a community overall.