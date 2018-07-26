A Pink Eye “Super Bug” is Going Around Houston

A nasty new viral pink eye “super bug” has reared its head in Houston.

According to fox4news.com , patients say the bug lasts twice as long and is twice as painful as typical pink eye.

Dr. Allen Panzer in Houston says he usually treats one or two patients a month for pink eye, but these days he’s seeing as many as four cases a day with this new viral strain. It’s taking some patients two to three weeks to recover from the unusual strain.

For patients who contract the virus, doctors typically use surgical betadine to kill it. In cases where the virus has permeated the skin, patients may need to take a medication called Zirgan.