‘A Quiet Place’ Tops the North American Box Office With $50M

The suspense thriller A Quiet Place —starring real-life husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt —is the No. 1 movie at the North American box office, earning $50 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Ready Player One with $25 million, followed by Blockers at No. 3 with $21.4 million, Black Pather at No. 4 with $8.4 million and I Can Only Imagine at No. 5 with $8.36 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Tyler Perry's Acrimony at No. 6 with $8 million, Chappaquiddick at No. 7 with $6.2 million, Sherlock Gnomes at No. 8 with $5,6 million, Pacific Rim Uprising at No. 9 with $4.9 million and Isle of Dogs at No. 10 with $4.6 million.

By Karen Butler, UPI.com

