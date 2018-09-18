With rising tuition costs each and every year, students will be glad to see this.

Starting in the fall of 2019, low to middle-income families will be eligible for free tuition to Rice University in Houston, Texas. The 'Rice Investment', will allow full-tuition scholarships and grants to be offered to undergraduate students whose family incomes fall between $65,000 and $130,000 a year and who qualify for need-based financial aid.

Students who come from families with an income of $130,000 to $200,000 can also receive scholarships that cover at least half of their tuition. A student whose family makes below $65,000 will be able to receive grant aid that covers their full tuition and mandatory fees, room and board. The financial aid is open to both incoming and continuing students at Rice.

“It’s really important to us that all families feel that if their child is admitted to Rice that they can make this work, that they can afford it,” said David Leebron , the university president, in a phone interview Monday. “It’s very clear that over the past decades, that the difference between what a middle-income family feels they can reasonably afford and what a college education costs has grown larger.”

Rice University is considered one of the best undergraduate programs for teaching programs in the nation. So if you know someone that wants to be a teacher, may want to send them this information. The latest statistics from 2016 say that Rice has a 15.3% acceptance rate. So not an easy college to get in. They look for you to have a 2090-2340 for an SAT score and 32-35 for your ACT score on the latest statistics I have.