A Turkey of a Burglar Hits Home

You just cannot make this stuff up.

Police in Kennebunk, ME are asking residents to 'be on the lookout' for a home invasion suspect. Only this one not only has two legs, but also a pair of wings and bunches of feathers. He's known as-Wild Turkey.

The image from the Kennebunk PD shows the future Thanksgiving dinner admiring himself in a mirror of the home. The crazy fowl tore through a screen and broke a window to gain entry.

You good folks up in Kennebunk should keep in mind that, in spite of the failed turkey drop on WKRP in Cincinnati back in the day, wild turkeys can in fact fly, but only for short distances.

Wild Turkey remains on the lam.