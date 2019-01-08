A Wichita Falls Buffet Restaurant Calls it Quits

The Wichita Falls Golden Corral location has apparently closed it's doors and looks like they've done so for good. The stores signage has been removed and the Wichita Falls location landing page on the corporate website has been taken down. The Times Record News quoted an employee saying that management was informed the restaurant was closing due to poor sales. It's not clear how many jobs have been affected, but given the number of 'help wanted' signs up across the city, it shouldn't be too difficult for those employees to find work elsewhere in town.