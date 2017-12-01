Get $1 Long Island Iced Teas at Applebee’s in Texas All December Long

Boost your holiday cheer with $1 Long Island Iced Teas all month long at Applebee’s in Texas.

In Wichita Falls, make Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar at 2911 Kemp your destination next time you’re in the mood for what they call the “Dollar L.I.T.” Made with a new mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola, the “Dollar L.I.T.” is available from open to close, every day.

Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s had this to say in a statement:

The Dollar drink is back at Applebee's just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea. The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.

As always, we here at Townsquare Media remind you to drink responsibly.