Aaron Rodgers Throws 5 TDs to Lead Packers Over Chiefs, 38-28

Aaron Rodgers threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns, including three to Randall Cobb, and the Green Bay Packers held on to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-28, at Lambeau Field on Monday night. Green Bay (3-0) remained undefeated as Rodgers stretched his streak without an interception at home to 19 games and 580 pass attempts , including the playoffs.

The Packers surged to a 24-7 halftime lead on the strength of Rodgers’ first three TD passes of the game.

Kansas City (1-2) rallied in the second half and pulled within 10 points on Jamaal Charles’ third touchdown run of the game with 1:25 to play. However, the Chiefs’ ensuing two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete and Green Bay held on to notch its third win of the 2015 season.

James Jones caught seven passes for 139 yards and a score for the Packers.

Kansas City receiver Jeremy Maclin had eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. Chiefs' QB Alex Smith was 24–of-40 for 240 yards, a score and an interception.

