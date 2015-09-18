Happy Ending for Abandoned Puppy Found in Clothing Donation Bin
Shirts, pants...dogs?
A man in Ferguson, Mo., recently found a baby pit bull in a clothing donation box outside a Walmart when the bin was collected and workers sifted through it.
Shaun Derienzo found the animal:
We were moving stuff around and stopped for a second so I'm unloading a few more bags, a few more bags and then the sweatshirt started moving and out comes a little baby pit bull. So, yeah, it was crazy. It was weird. It was unbelievable."
It's unclear how long the pooch was trapped inside the bin.
Things wound up working out quite well for the puppy. He was taken to an animal hospital and has already been adopted.