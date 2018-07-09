Abilene Cooper Football Coach Resigns After Viral Speech [WATCH]

A video went viral this weekend of the head coach at Abilene Cooper high school giving a rousing speech to his team about hitting the same spot every time with an ax when chopping wood. It's the kind of speech that makes you want to run through a wall when you're playing football.

It's got all the attributes of a great sports speech, props, screaming and easy questions to keep the team engaged. The video was originally shared on Twitter by Mario Price with the American Football Coaches Association.

The video was then picked up by Barstool Sports and Pardon my Take, among others:

I was planning on writing up the speech and highlighting the coach giving the speech, Todd Moebes, but when I searched his name to find a little bit about his time at Abilene Cooper, I discovered that he had resigned from his post:

The timing is odd coming on the heels of his weapon-brandishing speech, but "personal reasons" could be a myriad of things, and the timing could be a coincidence. The question I'm left with is, was there something wrong with the speech, or is there another issue altogether that caused Moebes to leave Abilene Cooper?

Moebes had been the head coach and athletic director for the past seven seasons and will be replaced by his defensive coordinator, Aaron Roan.

The immediate hire makes me lean toward the administration knowing about the resignation before the video went viral. However, the timing is so strange that it caused many to have questions.

According to KTXS in Abilene: "We are fortunate to have a person of the caliber of Aaron Roan here to step in and lead CHS athletics," Abilene ISD Athletic Director Phil Blue said. "Aaron is very familiar with all aspects of the football program, and will do a tremendous job of continuing the strong tradition of excellence in Cougar Nation."