An Abilene man has been sentenced to one month in jail and 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

KAMC News reports that 26-year-old Ryder Altman pleaded guilty Friday, February, 9th to one count of possession of child pornography with the intent to promote. Court records say that law enforcement found videos and images of child pornography on his phone and computer. The victims were under the age of 7, authorities say.

Jail records show that Altman was previously arrested in 2013 for a DWI, and then again in 2016 for displaying a fake motor vehicle registration.

Altman is required to register as a sex offender for life and must complete 10 days of community service.