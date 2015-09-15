Accident in North Wichita Falls Leads to Drug, Weapons, Burglary Bust

A single car accident this morning lead to a drug, weapons and burglary arrest.

Just after 7:00 AM, officers responded to a call about an accident at Borland Lane and Old Iowa Park Road. A 9-1-1 caller reported a car in a ditch near that intersection.

Jack Allen Grant

When officers arrived, they found the driver, 33-year-old Jack Allen Grant. Officers noticed the smell of ether coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the car revealed about 2 grams of methamphetamine, pseudoephedrine, other items used in the manufacture of meth, a shotgun, plus tools and documents.

Further investigation revealed the paperwork and tools had been stolen from a home in the 2700 block of 9th Street.

Grant was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance-Penalty Group 1 over 1 gram and less than 4 grams, Possession of Certain Chemicals with Intent to Manufacture, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Burglary of a Habitation.